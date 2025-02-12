Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Wauwatosa Self Storage is slated for completion late this summer.
Local Developers to Build 63,500 SF Self-Storage Facility in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

WAUWATOSA, WIS. — Steve Rolfe of Midland Commercial Development Corp., William Wirth of Luft Consulting Inc. and Jordan Nelson of Nelson Development have purchased a development site at 5151 W. State St. with plans to build Wauwatosa Self Storage. The temperature-controlled self-storage facility will total 63,500 net rentable square feet divided across 444 units in over two dozen configurations. There will be 23 units in the main drive-thru aisle specifically laid out to accommodate automobile storage. The property will be attended by an onsite manager and will incorporate high-resolution cameras throughout. Brett Deter and Scott Revolinski of Founders 3 Real Estate Services represented the buyers. The project is slated for completion late this summer.

