Local Developers to Revitalize Historic Mansion with Apartment Project in Minneapolis

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

This rendering shows plans for the mansion and apartments.

MINNEAPOLIS — W+Noordijk, in partnership with Yellow Tree Development and Sentinel Management Co., have acquired the historic Alden Smith Mansion in Minneapolis and plan to restore and incorporate it into a larger 124-unit apartment project. The Minneapolis Community & Technical College (MCTC) had been actively pursuing restoration strategies for the mansion since 2010. The developers plan to fully revitalize the house and develop it into a social hub for residents, equipped with coworking spaces, a coffee bar, billiards room and wellness spaces. The mansion will also house three luxury apartment suites on the upper floor.

Construction is scheduled to begin in November with completion slated for spring 2022. BHDM Design and Studio BV are serving as interior designers while DJR Architecture is the project architect. Yellow Tree Construction Services is the general contractor. Old National Bank arranged financing for the project.

The developers purchased the house from the State of Minnesota, which had owned the property located on the MCTC campus since 1996. Horatio Alden Smith, the home’s original owner, was a partner in the Smith & Wyman Sash and Door Co. He lived in the house with his family from 1887 to 1906. His wife sold the home in 1919. The Minneapolis Community College Foundation purchased the mansion in 1993 for $350,000.