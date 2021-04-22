REBusinessOnline

Local Entrepreneurs Open Granary Dining, Entertainment Venue in Jarrell, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Restaurant, Retail, Texas

JARRELL, TEXAS — A group of local entrepreneurs has opened The Granary, a food, drink and entertainment venue in Jarrell, located about 40 miles north of Austin. The Granary is a 1.1-acre site fronting Interstate 35 that is a retrofit of an existing garage and office space using old barn wood from a nearby church barn that was torn down. The venue houses multiple food trucks, outdoor seating for 200 people and a music stage that is a retrofit of an old grain truck. The owners are also looking to purchase the adjacent lot to provide additional parking.

