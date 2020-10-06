REBusinessOnline

Local Investment Firm Purchases Maria’s Taco Xpress in Austin’s South Lamar District

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Restaurant, Retail, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — An undisclosed, locally based investment firm has purchased a 1,922-square-foot retail property in the South Lamar neighborhood of Austin that is occupied by Maria’s Taco Xpress. Brad Bailey and Adam Rabin of CBRE brokered the deal on behalf of Maria Corbalan, the owner of the restaurant, which has been open since 1997. Weitzman is working with the new ownership to re-tenant the building.

