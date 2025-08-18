Monday, August 18, 2025
Local Investment Group Buys 47-Acre East Bank Scrapyard Site in Nashville’s East Bank Area

by Abby Cox

NASHVILLE, TENN. — A group of Tennessee-based investors doing business as TEB LLC, which was organized by ARRT Global’s SRE investment fund I, has acquired a 47-acre scrapyard site in Nashville’s East Bank region. The purchase price was $245 million, according to several media outlets. David Byerley and Sam Lingo of ARRT Global led TEB LLC in the transaction, while Bryan Fort, Frank Thomasson and Ryan Coulter of CBRE represented the seller, Icahn Enterprises. The scrapyard site fronts the Cumberland River and ranks among one of the largest land purchases in Nashville history, falling slightly below Oracle Corp.’s $253.7 million purchase in 2021 for more than 65 acres of East Bank land for its future campus, as reported by the Nashville Business Journal

SA Recycling has managed the site since its acquisition of PSC Metals in 2021. The scrapyard has primarily been used for metal recycling since the early 1960s. Plans for the redevelopment have not been disclosed.

