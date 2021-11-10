Local Investors Acquire Retail Property in San Diego County for $5.6M

Located at 6015 Paseo Delicias in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., the freestanding building offers commercial and retail space.

RANCHO SANTA FE, CALIF. — Undisclosed local investors have purchased a commercial and retail building located in the village of Rancho Santa Fe in San Diego County. Francisco Family Partnership, which owned the property for 83 years, sold the freestanding asset for $5.6 million.

The iconic property is located at 6015 Paseo Delicias. Peter Curry, Brooks Campbell and Kevin Cuff of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.