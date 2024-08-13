Local Television Network to Open 50,000 SF Studio in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Local TV network and Fox News affiliate KDFW-TV/KDFI-TV will open a new 50,000-square-foot studio in Irving via construction of a two-story building at 2203 W. Royal Lane in the Las Colinas district. The entire network staff of about 170 people will relocate to the new studio, which will feature a newsroom, offices, technical suites, podcasting studios and other content-creation facilities. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter, and the facility is expected to be operational by 2026.