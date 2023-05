AUSTIN, TEXAS — Dallas-based law firm Locke Lord has signed a 27,826-square-foot office lease at 300 Colorado St. in downtown Austin. The firm is relocating from 600 Congress Ave. to the 32-story building, which houses a 13-story parking deck, onsite restaurant, conference center, catering kitchen and a fitness center. Atlanta-based Cousins Properties owns the property in a joint venture with Riverside Resources and Ironwood Real Estate.