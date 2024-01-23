Tuesday, January 23, 2024
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Lockheed Martin Signs 136,165 SF Industrial Lease in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Lockheed Martin has signed a 136,165-square-foot industrial lease in Fort Worth. The aerospace and defense contractor will take space at Fort West Commerce Center, a three-building, 531,601-square-foot development that sits on a 30-acre site on the city’s north side. Todd Burnette and John Davidson of JLL represented Lockheed Martin in the lease negotiations. Matt Carthey and George Jennings of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Phoenix-based Creation Equity. 

