Lockheed Martin Signs 220,000 SF Industrial Lease at TexAmericas Center in Texarkana

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

TEXARKANA, TEXAS — Defense contractor and aerospace firm Lockheed Martin has signed a 220,000-square-foot industrial lease at TexAmericas Center in Texarkana, located near the Texas-Arkansas border. Lockheed Martin will utilize a portion of the floor space at Building 333, which is currently leased to Red River Army Depot (RRAD), to support the Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) Fleet Expansion Program. The contract with RRAD is valued at $77 million and runs from 2020 to 2024. The building will undergo improvements requested and paid for by Lockheed Martin as part of its public/private partnership with RRAD. TexAmericas Center is one of the largest owner-operators of industrial real estate in the country, with roughly 12,000 development-ready acres and about 3 million square feet of commercial and industrial product serving four states.

