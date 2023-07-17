Lockton Re Signs 19,326 SF Office Lease in Manhattan’s NoMad District

NEW YORK CITY — Lockton Re, a provider of reinsurance services, has signed a 19,326-square-foot office lease at 261 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan’s NoMad district. The company is relocating from 48 West 25th St. to the 10th floor of the 25-story, 450,000-square-foot building. Don Preate of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Andrew Wiener, Tim Parlante and David Turino internally represented the landlord, The Feil Organization, which recently implemented a $20 million value-add program at the building.