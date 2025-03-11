Lockton Signs 52,916 SF Office Lease at Granite Park in Plano

PLANO, TEXAS — Lockton has signed a 52,961-square-foot office lease at Granite Park in Plano. The insurance brokerage giant is taking two full floors at the newly constructed Granite Park 6, a 19-story, 422,109-square-foot building, with occupancy slated for 2026. Mike Mayer and Josh Goldsmith of Cushman & Wakefield, along with Dan Harris and Randy Cooper of Stream Realty Partners, represented Lockton in the lease negotiations. Robert Jimenez, Burson Holman and Elizabeth Fortado of Granite Properties internally represented the landlord, which owns the asset in partnership with Highwoods Properties.