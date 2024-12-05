Thursday, December 5, 2024
Terra Gaucha, a Brazilian steakhouse, is slated to open in May 2025.
Lockwood Construction Begins Demolition of Former Charleston’s Restaurant in Omaha

by Kristin Harlow

OMAHA, NEB. — Lockwood Construction has begun demolition work on a former Charleston’s restaurant space in Omaha. Terra Gaucha, a Brazilian steakhouse, will open in the 8,788-square-foot space. The new location marks the restaurant’s first venture into Omaha. The building will feature an expanded dining area to accommodate private dining, an expansive wine wall and open bar concept, and extensive exterior updates and landscaping to coincide with other Terra Gaucha locations. The restaurant is expected to open in May 2025.

