ELKHORN, NEB. — Lockwood Construction has broken ground on Primrose School’s new location in Elkhorn. The project marks the third Primrose School built by Lockwood, and the fourth Primrose School within the Omaha metro area. The Elkhorn facility will feature classrooms, outdoor play areas and learning spaces designed to foster early childhood development. The school, which is slated to open in November, is locally owned and operated by Cole and Katie Stichler.