Lockwood Cos. Opens 295-Unit Affordable Housing Community Near Ann Arbor

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Lockwood Cos. has opened Haverhill on Clark, a 295-unit affordable housing community located at the southwest corner of Clark and Golfside roads in Pittsfield Township near Ann Arbor. Haverhill on Clark represents a more than $76 million investment in Pittsfield Township and Washtenaw County. The community is located across from Washtenaw Community College and Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, gathering spaces, outdoor play structures, electric vehicle charging stations and pet-friendly accommodations.