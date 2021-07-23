Lockwood Development Purchases One Valmont Plaza Office Asset in Omaha for $26.8M

One Valmont Plaza consists of two Class A buildings totaling 173,692 square feet.

OMAHA, NEB. — Lockwood Development has purchased One Valmont Plaza, an office property with two Class A buildings totaling 173,692 square feet in Omaha, for $26.8 million. One building rises four stories and spans 64,335 square feet, while the other rises six stories and totals 109,357 square feet. They are part of the First National Bank Business Park. Steve Sheppard of CBRE represented Lockwood in the sale. Lee Pedersen of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller.