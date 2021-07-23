REBusinessOnline

Lockwood Development Purchases One Valmont Plaza Office Asset in Omaha for $26.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Nebraska, Office

One Valmont Plaza consists of two Class A buildings totaling 173,692 square feet.

OMAHA, NEB. — Lockwood Development has purchased One Valmont Plaza, an office property with two Class A buildings totaling 173,692 square feet in Omaha, for $26.8 million. One building rises four stories and spans 64,335 square feet, while the other rises six stories and totals 109,357 square feet. They are part of the First National Bank Business Park. Steve Sheppard of CBRE represented Lockwood in the sale. Lee Pedersen of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews