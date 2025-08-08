Lockwood Senior Living Opens $46M Community in Hartland, Michigan

HARTLAND, MICH. — Lockwood Cos. has opened Lockwood of Hartland, a 146-unit senior living community in Hartland, about 50 miles northwest of Detroit. The $46 million project offers one- and two-bedroom independent living apartments, all with private patios or balconies. Sixty-one of the units are designated as affordable housing. The property is situated on 17 wooded acres with nature trails. Amenities include chef-prepared meals, a fitness room, life enrichment programs, a barber shop, beauty salon and theater.