Locus Development Group Unveils Plans for Two-Building McCarran Business Park in Reno

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Nevada, Western

Slated for delivery in second-quarter 2023, McCarren Business Park will feature two 50,450-square-foot industrial/flex buildings.

RENO, NEV. — Locus Development Group is constructing McCarran Business Park, a two-building Class A industrial/flex property in Reno.

Slated for delivery in second-quarter 2023, McCarran Business Park will feature two 50,450-square-foot buildings with suites divisible to 6,250 square feet. Each building will offer high-visibility showroom and office space. Each suite will include a tenant allowance for a build-to-suit office/showroom and warehouse space with 24-foot clear heights, 12-foot by 14-foot grade-level motorized overhead doors and motion-sensor LED lighting.

Construction is scheduled to begin this month, with Metcalf Builders serving as general contractor. Joel Fountain, Nick Knecht and Baker Krukow of Dickson Commercial Group’s industrial team will represent Locus Development on all leasing operations.

