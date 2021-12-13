LodgeCap Opens 135-Room AC Hotel by Marriott in West Austin

The AC Hotel Austin Hill Country totals 135 rooms.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Metro Dallas-based developer LodgeCap has opened the 135-room AC Hotel Austin Hill Country, a Marriott-branded hotel located at 7415 Southwest Parkway on the west side of Austin. The hotel offers a pool, lobby bar, sky lounge bar and meeting/event space. Merriman Anderson Architects provided interior design services for the five-story building, while a local affiliate of the Dallas-based firm, Merriman Pitt Anderson, provided exterior design and construction administration services.