Lodging Partners Arranges Sale of Quality Inn & Suites Hotel in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Lodging Partners LLC has arranged the sale of Quality Inn & Suites Myrtle Beach, a 65-room hotel. Lodging Partners represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

The eight-story hotel sold to a regional owner and operator of select-service hotels. The property is located directly across the street from the Atlantic Ocean and 6.7 miles from Family Kingdom Amusement Park and Splashes Water Park and 7.5 miles from the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.

Quality Inn & Suites Myrtle Beach is the 20th hotel deal that Lodging Partners has been involved with in the Myrtle Beach market. Other recent sales completed in 2021 by Lodging Partners include the sale of three mid-market extended-stay hotels: the Affordable Corporate Suites located in Concord, Statesville and Kannapolis, N.C.

Lodging Partners is a specialized hotel brokerage and advisory firm focused on the sale of select-service hospitality investment properties on behalf of institutional and private investors throughout the United States.