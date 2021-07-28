REBusinessOnline

Lodging Partners Arranges Sale of Quality Inn & Suites Hotel in Myrtle Beach

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, South Carolina, Southeast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Lodging Partners LLC has arranged the sale of Quality Inn & Suites Myrtle Beach, a 65-room hotel. Lodging Partners represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

The eight-story hotel sold to a regional owner and operator of select-service hotels. The property is located directly across the street from the Atlantic Ocean and 6.7 miles from Family Kingdom Amusement Park and Splashes Water Park and 7.5 miles from the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.

Quality Inn & Suites Myrtle Beach is the 20th hotel deal that Lodging Partners has been involved with in the Myrtle Beach market. Other recent sales completed in 2021 by Lodging Partners include the sale of three mid-market extended-stay hotels: the Affordable Corporate Suites located in Concord, Statesville and Kannapolis, N.C.

Lodging Partners is a specialized hotel brokerage and advisory firm focused on the sale of select-service hospitality investment properties on behalf of institutional and private investors throughout the United States.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews