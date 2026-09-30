Wednesday, September 30, 2026
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Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Loeb & Loeb Signs 18,908 SF Office Lease Expansion, Extension in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Loeb & Loeb has signed an 18,908-square-foot office lease expansion and 16-year extension at 345 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The law firm is taking partial space on the 13th floor of the 1.9 million-square-foot building, where it has been a tenant since 1993, bringing its total footprint to 178,959 square feet. Lewis Miller, Ken Rapp, Michael Wellen and Alex Kucera of CBRE represented Loeb & Loeb in the lease negotiations. Robert Steinman represented the landlord, Rudin, on an internal basis.

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