Thursday, February 15, 2024
Loews-Arlington-Hotel-&-Convention-CenterLoews-Arlington-Hotel-&-Convention-Center
The new Loews Arlington Hotel & Convention Center rises 21 stories and totals 888 rooms.
DevelopmentHospitalityTexas

Loews Opens $550M Hotel, Convention Center in Arlington

by Taylor Williams

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Loews Hotels & Co. has opened the Loews Arlington Hotel & Convention Center, a $550 million development located in between AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field in the city’s Entertainment District. Loews developed the 888-room hotel and adjoining 266,000-square-foot convention center in a public-private partnership with the City of Arlington, the Texas Rangers baseball team and The Cordish Cos., a Baltimore-based owner-operator of entertainment venues. The 21-story hotel also connects to the 300-room Live! by Loews Arlington Hotel, which opened several years ago and offers an additional 300 rooms. The new hotel houses five food-and-beverage establishments and resort-style amenities such as two pools, a spa and salon, water slide and a man-made sandy beach. HKS served as the project architect, and Looney & Associates handled the interior design. JE Dunn served as the general contractor.

