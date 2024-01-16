LOGIC Commercial Real Estate Brokers Sale of Emerald Island, Rainbow Club Casino in Henderson, Nevada

HENDERSON, NEV. — LOGIC Commercial Real Estate has arranged the sale of Emerald Island and Rainbow Club Casino in downtown Henderson. An affiliate of ECL Water Street LCC, a Las Vegas-based company with 45 properties in three states, acquired the assets from Tim Brooks for an undisclosed price.

The buyer company is led by Ron Winchell and Marc Falcone. Tim Brooks, former owner, will continue overseeing both properties’ day-to-day operations as general manager.

Covering approximately 2.7 acres, the portfolio features a combined gaming machine count of approximately 768 and each property holds a Nevada non-restricted gaming license.

Vincent Advisory Group of LOGIC represented the seller in the transaction.