Logical Position Signs 42,696 SF Office Lease in Deer Park, Illinois
DEER PARK, ILL. — Digital marketing agency Logical Position has signed a 42,696-square-foot office lease at the Reserve at Deer Park in suburban Chicago. Situated on Lake Cook Road, the office building spans 85,392 square feet and six floors. Amenities include a café, fitness center and conference center. Matthew Frazee, Paul Buckingham and Brian Reaney of Newmark Knight Frank represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. JLL represented building ownership.
