REBusinessOnline

Logical Position Signs 42,696 SF Office Lease in Deer Park, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

DEER PARK, ILL. — Digital marketing agency Logical Position has signed a 42,696-square-foot office lease at the Reserve at Deer Park in suburban Chicago. Situated on Lake Cook Road, the office building spans 85,392 square feet and six floors. Amenities include a café, fitness center and conference center. Matthew Frazee, Paul Buckingham and Brian Reaney of Newmark Knight Frank represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. JLL represented building ownership.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020