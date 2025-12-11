LogiPropCo to Build 171,600 SF Industrial Development Near Chicago O’Hare Airport

DES PLAINES, ILL. — Logistics Property Co. LLC (LogiPropCo) has purchased a 10-acre site at 424 Howard Ave. in Des Plaines with plans to build a 171,600-square-foot industrial development. Located less than a mile from the Chicago O’Hare International Airport’s north cargo gate, the site sits within two miles of an I-90 four-way interchange. Construction is expected to commence this month. The project will include 35 docks, 136 auto parking spaces and 53 trailer parking spaces.

Aaron Martell and Ben Fish of LogiPropCo worked with Tom Rodeno and Mike Senner of Colliers on the land acquisition. The Colliers duo will also serve as the leasing agents. Heitman Architects is the project architect, Jacob & Heffner is the civil engineer and Meridian Design Build is the general contractor. Completion is slated for late summer 2026.