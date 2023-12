ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Logisteed America Inc., a provider of transportation and logistics services, has renewed its 106,100-square-foot industrial lease at 2551-2561 Allan Drive in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village. Kenneth Franzese and John Cassidy of Lee & Associates represented the tenant. Jonathan Kohn and Chris Volkert of Colliers represented the landlord, LaSalle Investment Management.