Logistics Firm Completes $16.2M Sale-Leaseback of Warehouse in Metro Miami

Florida, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Southeast

The warehouse located at 1910 NW 97th Ave. in Doral, Fla., is situated nine miles east of Miami International Airport and 15 miles east of downtown Miami.

DORAL, FLA. — Logistics firm Clover Systems has sold a 113,891-square-foot warehouse in Doral for $16.2 million. The family-owned company signed a short-term lease to remain at 1910 NW 97th Ave., which is situated nine miles east of Miami International Airport and 15 miles east of downtown Miami. The buyer was Los Angeles-based 1910 NW 97th Ave Owner LLC, an institutional investor registered in Delaware. The warehouse was originally built in 1979 and was most recently traded in 1996 for $4.7 million. Jose Sasson-Lerner of Axiom Capital Advisors represented the buyer in the transaction. Stephen DiGiacomo, Roger Zuniga and Patty Marquez of DiGiacomo Group represented the seller.

