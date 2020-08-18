Logistics Firm Signs 124,000 SF Industrial Lease Renewal, Expansion in Randolph, New Jersey

RANDOLPH, N.J. — Third-party logistics firm Armstrong Relocation Co. has signed a 124,000-square-foot industrial lease renewal and expansion in Randolph, about 40 miles west of New York City. The company renewed its 84,000-square-foot lease at 9 Aspen Drive and also committed to an additional 40,000 square feet at the adjacent building. The company’s new space at 5 Aspen Drive features 46-foot clear heights, 12 loading docks and ample trailer parking space. Brian Wilson of Resource Realty represented Armstrong and the landlord, North Jersey Development, in the lease negotiations.