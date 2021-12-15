Logistics Firm Signs 127,000 SF Lease at Three Ravinia Office Building in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Hapag-Lloyd, a liner shipping company, has signed a lease for 127,000 square feet at Three Ravinia office building in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket. Locally-based Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (PAC) is the landlord.

Hamburg, Germany-based Hapag-Lloyd will occupy approximately five floors at Three Ravinia. The lease is for a 15-year term, and the company is using the new location as its new North American headquarters, which was originally in Piscataway, N.J. With this lease, the property is now approximately 94 percent leased. Hapag-Lloyd is expected to create approximately 250 new jobs in the region over the next several years. The new tenant is expected to occupy Three Ravinia by the third quarter of 2022.

Built in 1991, Three Ravinia is a 32-floor, 816,748-square-foot office building that features a fitness center, conference center, 24/7 onsite security, onsite café, coffee counter, onsite car detailing, full-service dry cleaner and cobbler, MARTA access with shuttle service and walking trails. Located at 3 Ravinia Drive, the office building is 15 miles from downtown Atlanta and 3.2 miles from Sandy Springs. The other tenants include IHG, Zillow and Lease Query.

Kyle Kenyon of CBRE represented PAC in the lease transaction, and Ellen Stern, Sam Holmes, Jon Springer and Andrew Kaplan of CBRE represented the tenant.