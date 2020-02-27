REBusinessOnline

Logistics Firm Signs 137,280 SF Industrial Lease at Bay Area Business Park in Metro Houston

PASADENA, TEXAS — Dunavant Distribution Group LLC, a logistics and supply chain operator, has signed a 137,280-square-foot industrial lease at Bay Area Business Park in the eastern Houston suburb of Pasadena. John Nicholson of Colliers International represented Dunavant, which now occupies just under 1 million square feet in Bay Area Business Park, in the lease negotiations. Justin Robinson and Jeff Pate of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, PEPF Red Bluff.

