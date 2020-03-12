Logistics Firm Signs 267,902 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Metro Dallas

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Kuehne & Nagel, a global transport and logistics firm based in Switzerland, has signed a 267,902-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 1800 Waters Ridge Drive in the northern Dallas metro of Lewisville. Steve Trese and Wilson Brown of CBRE represented the landlord, Teachers Insurance & Annuity of America, in the lease negotiations. Blake Anderson of Savills represented the tenant.