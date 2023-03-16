Logistics Firm Signs 64,000 SF Office Lease at Metro Center at Owings Mills in Metro Baltimore

Element Fleet Management expects to occupy the space at Metro Centre at Owings Mills by the end of the year.

OWINGS MILLS, MD. — Element Fleet Management Inc., a global fleet management firm for the automotive industry, has signed a 64,000-square-foot office lease at Metro Centre at Owings Mills, a mixed-use development in the Baltimore County city of Owings Mills. Kevin Keane of David S. Brown Enterprises negotiated the lease transaction. Element Fleet expects to occupy the space by the end of the year with 250 employees onsite. The new office is a relocation of the firm’s East Coast headquarters. In addition to Class A office space, Metro Centre features the Owings Mills Metro station, shops, restaurants, apartments and the newly opened Marriott Owings Mills Metro Centre Hotel & Conference Center. Other tenants at Metro Centre include The Tillery Restaurant and Bar, Baltimore County Public Library, World of Beer, Bee Inspired Honey House, Club Pilates, Eggspectation, Gannett Fleming, BDO, Myers & Stauffer and SB & Co.