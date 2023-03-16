REBusinessOnline

Logistics Firm Signs 64,000 SF Office Lease at Metro Center at Owings Mills in Metro Baltimore

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Maryland, Mixed-Use, Office, Southeast

Element Fleet Management expects to occupy the space at Metro Centre at Owings Mills by the end of the year.

OWINGS MILLS, MD. — Element Fleet Management Inc., a global fleet management firm for the automotive industry, has signed a 64,000-square-foot office lease at Metro Centre at Owings Mills, a mixed-use development in the Baltimore County city of Owings Mills. Kevin Keane of David S. Brown Enterprises negotiated the lease transaction. Element Fleet expects to occupy the space by the end of the year with 250 employees onsite. The new office is a relocation of the firm’s East Coast headquarters. In addition to Class A office space, Metro Centre features the Owings Mills Metro station, shops, restaurants, apartments and the newly opened Marriott Owings Mills Metro Centre Hotel & Conference Center. Other tenants at Metro Centre include The Tillery Restaurant and Bar, Baltimore County Public Library, World of Beer, Bee Inspired Honey House, Club Pilates, Eggspectation, Gannett Fleming, BDO, Myers & Stauffer and SB & Co.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023
May
25
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2023
May
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  