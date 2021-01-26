Logistics Firm Unis Signs 474,000 SF Industrial Lease in Memphis

Unis LLC will occupy space at 4400-4500 Quality Drive in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Unis LLC, a third-party logistics provider (3PL), has signed a 474,000-square-foot lease for fulfillment space in the Southeast industrial submarket of Memphis. The California-based firm will occupy space at 4400-4500 Quality Drive within Southpark, a Class A development situated near the BNSF Railway Company Intermodal Facility. Patrick Walton of CBRE represented the landlord, Dawson Logistics Assets LLC, an affiliate of Mapletree Investments, in the lease transaction. Jessican Chen of Kander Pacific Inc. represented the tenant. The new lease will bring Unis Memphis footprint to more than 600,000 square feet.