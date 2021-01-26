REBusinessOnline

Logistics Firm Unis Signs 474,000 SF Industrial Lease in Memphis

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Southeast, Tennessee

Unis LLC will occupy space at 4400-4500 Quality Drive in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Unis LLC, a third-party logistics provider (3PL), has signed a 474,000-square-foot lease for fulfillment space in the Southeast industrial submarket of Memphis. The California-based firm will occupy space at 4400-4500 Quality Drive within Southpark, a Class A development situated near the BNSF Railway Company Intermodal Facility. Patrick Walton of CBRE represented the landlord, Dawson Logistics Assets LLC, an affiliate of Mapletree Investments, in the lease transaction. Jessican Chen of Kander Pacific Inc. represented the tenant. The new lease will bring Unis Memphis footprint to more than 600,000 square feet.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Western States?
Jan
28
Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook: What’s Ahead for 2021?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  