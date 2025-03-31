Monday, March 31, 2025
Millstone-8-Logistics-Center
Millstone 8 Logistics Center is named after the site's location off Exit 8 of the New Jersey Turnpike. Construction launched in 2021.
Logistics Plus Inc. Signs 1 MSF Industrial Lease in Millstone, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

MILLSTONE, N.J. — Pennsylvania-based Logistics Plus Inc. has signed a 1 million-square-foot, full-building industrial lease in Millstone, an eastern suburb of Trenton. The building is part of Millstone 8 Logistics Center, a 140-acre speculative development by Crow Holdings that also includes a 220,000-square-foot building that is fully leased to United Legwear. Logistics Plus’ building features a clear height of 40 feet, 274 trailer parking stalls and 172 loading doors. Rob Kossar, Nate Demetsky and Leslie Lanne of JLL represented the ownership group, which includes The Carlyle Group and 2020 Acquisitions, in the lease negotiations. Andrew Crites, Art Leichner and Kyle Eaton of Newmark represented the tenant.

