Logistics Plus Inc. Signs 1 MSF Industrial Lease in Millstone, New Jersey

MILLSTONE, N.J. — Pennsylvania-based Logistics Plus Inc. has signed a 1 million-square-foot, full-building industrial lease in Millstone, an eastern suburb of Trenton. The building is part of Millstone 8 Logistics Center, a 140-acre speculative development by Crow Holdings that also includes a 220,000-square-foot building that is fully leased to United Legwear. Logistics Plus’ building features a clear height of 40 feet, 274 trailer parking stalls and 172 loading doors. Rob Kossar, Nate Demetsky and Leslie Lanne of JLL represented the ownership group, which includes The Carlyle Group and 2020 Acquisitions, in the lease negotiations. Andrew Crites, Art Leichner and Kyle Eaton of Newmark represented the tenant.