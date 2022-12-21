Logistics Plus Signs 1.15 MSF Lease at Sarival Logistics Center in Glendale, Arizona

Building A at Sarival Logistics Center features 1.15 square feet of industrial space, 218 dock doors and four drive-in doors.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Logistics Plus, a worldwide provider of transportation, logistics and supply chain solutions, has signed a full-building lease at Building A of Sarival Logistics Center in Glendale. The 1.15-million-square-foot building was built on a speculative basis and is the first phase of a larger development, which can accommodate more than 2 million square feet of industrial space at full build out.

Building A features 40-foot clear heights, 845 auto parking spaces, 409 trailer stalls, 218 dock doors, four drive-in doors, wide column spacing, ESFR sprinklers, 6,000 amps of heavy power and LED warehouse lighting.

Andy Markham, Mike Haenel and Phil Haenel of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed landlord, while Jeremy Trotter of Foremost Commercial represented the tenant in the lease transaction.