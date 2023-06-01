Thursday, June 1, 2023
Oak Forest Logistics Center is slated for completion by the end of the year.
DevelopmentIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Logistics Property Co. Begins Development of 665,000 SF Oak Forest Logistics Center in Suburban Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

OAK FOREST, ILL. — Logistics Property Co. (LPC) has begun development of Oak Forest Logistics Center in Oak Forest, a southern suburb of Chicago. The nearly 665,000-square-foot development features immediate access to the I-57 four-way interchange at 167th Street. The building will feature four drive-in doors, 117 exterior docks and parking for 116 trailers and 500 cars. The project team includes general contractor FCL Builders, Architects Plus Design Studio and civil engineer SPACECO Inc. Jason West, Sean Henrick and Ryan Klink of Cushman & Wakefield are marketing the project for lease. Completion is slated for the end of the year.

