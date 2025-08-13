Logistics Property Co. Breaks Ground on 270,000 SF Industrial Development in Beltsville, Maryland

BELTSVILLE, MD. — Logistics Property Co. (LogiPropCo) has broken ground on Beltsville Logistics Center, a two-building, 270,000-square-foot industrial development in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Beltsville. The property is situated on Md. Route 200 and has immediate access to I-95.

Building 1 at Beltsville Logistics Center will total 147,358 square feet and Building 2 will total 122,606 square feet. Both buildings will feature 32-foot clear heights, ample dock doors and auto parking spaces.

The design-build team includes FCL Builders (general contractor), Powers Brown Architecture (architect), LJB Engineering (structural engineer) and Salas O’Brien (MEP engineer). LogiPropCo expects to deliver the development in third-quarter 2026.