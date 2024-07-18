Thursday, July 18, 2024
12821-Titanium-St.-Austin
The new industrial project at 12821 Titanium St. in Austin is slated for a mid-2025 delivery.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Logistics Property Co. Breaks Ground on 408,000 SF Industrial Project in Northeast Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Chicago-based Logistics Property Co. has broken ground on a two-building, 408,000-square-foot industrial project at 12821 Titanium St. in northeast Austin. The site is roughly one mile from State Highway 130 and 15 miles from the downtown area. The development will consist of a 175,000-square-foot rear-load building and a 233,000-square-foot cross-dock building. Construction is expected to last about one year. McFarland Architecture is designing the project, and FCL Builders is serving as the general contractor. Locally based brokerage firm AQUILA Commercial is marketing the property for lease.

