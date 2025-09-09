Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Logistics Property Co. Breaks Ground on Second Phase of 1 MSF Industrial Park in Gainesville, Georgia

by John Nelson

GAINESVILLE, GA. — Logistics Property Co. has broken ground on Phase II of Gainesville 85 Business Center, a 1 million-square-foot, four-building industrial park in Gainesville. Phase II will comprise two buildings, 1800 and 1850 Fulenwider, that span 326,040 square feet.

The project is situated along I-985 in Atlanta’s Northeast 85 industrial submarket and offers access to U.S. Route 129, I-85 and the upcoming Northeast Georgia Inland Port that will connect to the Port of Savannah via rail. Building 1800 will total 126,360 square feet with 32-foot clear heights and Building 1850 will span 199,680 square feet with 36-foot clear heights.

The design-build team includes general contractor FCL Builders, architect POH+W Architects and civil and structural engineer Haines Gipson & Associates. Todd Barton, Joanna Blaesing, Mark Hawks and Matt Higgins of CBRE are marketing Gainesville 85 Business Center on behalf of the developer.

The park is Logistics Property’s third development in the metro Atlanta area, joining Covington Commerce Center and Oakwood 985 Business Park. The developer plans to deliver Phase II of Gainesville 85 in second-quarter 2026.

