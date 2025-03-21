Logistics Property Co. Buys Development Site Next to Chicago O’Hare Airport, Plans to Build 123,000 SF Warehouse

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Logistics Property Co. LLC has acquired a nearly 6-acre site at 2700 York Road in Elk Grove Village located just west of the Chicago O’Hare International Airport. Construction on the site is expected to commence in May. When complete, the development will feature a 123,000-square-foot rear-load warehouse with 16 dock doors, two drive-in doors and 125 auto parking spaces. Aaron Martell and Ben Fish of Logistics Property Co. worked with Ed Lowenbaum of Cresa on the purchase. Jacob & Hefner Associates is the civil engineer. The project is slated for completion in the second quarter of 2026.