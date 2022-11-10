REBusinessOnline

Logistics Property Co. Closes $1.8B Industrial Real Estate Development Fund

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Some of the funds have already been allocated to projects such as Butterfield Distribution Center in Aurora, Ill. (Photo courtesy of Logistics Property Co. LLC)

CHICAGO — Chicago-based Logistics Property Co. (LPC) has closed its second development fund with total equity commitments of $1.8 billion from several global institutional investors and co-investment by LPC. The fund is named LPC Logistics Venture Two LP (Venture II). To date, 35 percent of the fund has been allocated to investments in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, the Inland Empire, Pennsylvania, Phoenix and Southern Jew Jersey.

LPC launched its inaugural development fund in August 2019, raising $1 billion of equity commitments. LPC has fully allocated the first fund’s equity to projects representing more than 20 million square feet across the U.S. Similar to the first fund, the goal of Venture II is to buy well-located property in U.S. markets, develop Class A industrial buildings to modern specifications, stabilize the assets, and hold to assemble a geographically diverse portfolio.

Earlier this year, LPC began development of five new projects for Venture II totaling 2.3 million square feet. LPC expects to break ground before the end of the year on Palm Gateway Logistics Center in Arizona and to begin construction in 2023 on a 341,000-square-foot development in San Bernardino, Calif. MAM Real Estate, part of Macquarie Group and LPC’s majority shareholder, served as the fund’s exclusive financial advisor and placement agent.

