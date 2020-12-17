Logistics Property Co. Closes $1B Industrial Real Estate Fund

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

CHICAGO — Logistics Property Co. (LPC) has closed its develop-to-core fund named LPC Logistics Venture One LP with total equity commitments of $1 billion from several global institutional investors. The fund focuses on ground-up development opportunities across the country. Chicago-based LPC, launched in early 2018, focuses on the acquisition, development and management of logistics properties across North America. The company has already allocated approximately 90 percent of the fund with significant holdings in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Seattle and Pocona, Pa. MIRA Real Estate, part of Macquarie Group and the majority shareholder of LPC, acted as exclusive financial advisor and placement agent on the fund. LPC manages properties in key logistics markets with an estimated value of over $1.5 billion.