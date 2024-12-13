Friday, December 13, 2024
CJ Logistics America will occupy the entirety of Building 1 at Southport Logistics Park in Wilmer, joining an undisclosed apparel, footwear and accessories provider that occupies all of Building 3.
Logistics Property Co. Lands Full-Building Tenant at 1 MSF Warehouse in Wilmer, Texas

by Taylor Williams

WILMER, TEXAS — Logistics Property Co. has landed a full-building tenant at Building 1 of Southport Logistics Park, the Chicago-based developer’s 1 million-square-foot warehouse in the southern Dallas suburb of Wilmer. The tenant is CJ Logistics America, the supply chain subsidiary of South Korean conglomerate CJ Group. Rob Wheeler, Trevor Ragsdale, Melissa Holland and J.M. Priddy of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Kacy Jones and John Hendricks of CBRE, along with internal agents Max Mueller, Daniel Davidson, Jonathan Snow and J.C. Hay represented the landlord. Southport Logistics Park comprises three buildings on a 252-acre site.

