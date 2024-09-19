Logistics Property Co. Receives $205M Loan for Five Projects Totaling Nearly 2.7 MSF Across Three Markets

CHICAGO — Chicago-based Logistics Property Co. LLC has received a $205 million permanent loan from PGIM Real Estate. The loan included five projects within the firm’s first develop-to-core fund, LPC Logistics Venture One LP. The five projects total nearly 2.7 million square feet across seven buildings. Frederickson ONE, Building 4 and Building 7 are in the Seattle market, 94 Logistics Park is in the Chicago market and Logistics 83 and North Penn Logistics Center are in the Southeast Pennsylvania/New Jersey market.