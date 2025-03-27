Logistics Property Co. Signs Three Industrial Leases Totaling 373,000 SF in Covington, Georgia

COVINGTON, GA. — Logistics Property Co. LLC has signed three industrial leases totaling 373,000 square feet at Covington Commerce Center, a two-building industrial park in Covington, a city in Atlanta’s I-20 East submarket. The tenants were not disclosed, but Logistics Property Co. says the new users include both manufacturing and assembly tenants.

The deals include a full-building lease at Building 100 and two deals at Building 200, where about 97,000 square feet remains available for lease. Myles Thomas of JLL represented the tenant in the Building 100 deal. Nathan Anderson and Matt Bentley of NAI Brannen Goddard represented the landlord in the lease deals.

Civic partners at Covington Commerce Center include City of Covington, Newton County Economic Development and the Georgia Department of Economic Development.