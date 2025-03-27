Thursday, March 27, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The three deals at Covington Commerce Center include a full-building lease at Building 100 and two deals at Building 200.
DevelopmentGeorgiaIndustrialLeasing ActivitySoutheast

Logistics Property Co. Signs Three Industrial Leases Totaling 373,000 SF in Covington, Georgia

by John Nelson

COVINGTON, GA. — Logistics Property Co. LLC has signed three industrial leases totaling 373,000 square feet at Covington Commerce Center, a two-building industrial park in Covington, a city in Atlanta’s I-20 East submarket. The tenants were not disclosed, but Logistics Property Co. says the new users include both manufacturing and assembly tenants.

The deals include a full-building lease at Building 100 and two deals at Building 200, where about 97,000 square feet remains available for lease. Myles Thomas of JLL represented the tenant in the Building 100 deal. Nathan Anderson and Matt Bentley of NAI Brannen Goddard represented the landlord in the lease deals.

Civic partners at Covington Commerce Center include City of Covington, Newton County Economic Development and the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

You may also like

JLL Arranges Sale of Two Self-Storage Facilities Totaling...

AST Completes 229,000 SF Healthcare Project in New...

Gannett Fleming TranSystems Signs 100,000 SF Office Lease...

Kushner Welcomes New Tenants to Mixed-Use Redevelopment in...

Novartis Renews, Extends 15,865 SF Office Lease at...

Gilbane, CBRE Investment Break Ground on 702-Bed Student...

JLL Brokers $31.5M Sale of Office Complex in...

BEB Lending Provides $10.3M Refinancing for Shopping Center...

First National Realty Partners Adds Burlington, Two Restaurants...