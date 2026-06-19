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An e-commerce company and a sustainable packaging manufacturer have signed leases at Gainesville 85 Business Center.
GeorgiaIndustrialLeasing ActivitySoutheast

Logistics Property Co. Signs Two Tenants at Gainesville 85 Business Center in Northeast Georgia

by John Nelson

GAINESVILLE, GA. — Industrial owner-operator Logistics Property Co. has signed two tenants to new leases at Gainesville 85 Business Center, an industrial park located in the I-985 Northeast Atlanta submarket. An undisclosed e-commerce company committed to 228,423 square feet of space at the building at 1900 Fulenwider Road, which is now fully leased, while a sustainable packaging manufacturer leased 66,960 square feet at 1950 Fulenwider Road.

Todd Barton, Joanna Blaesing, Mark Hawks and Matt Higgins of CBRE represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Tommy Hughes and Weston Gurr of Hughes Commercial and Rob Kruer, Tyler Logue, Nicholas Chang and Justin Kuehn of CBRE represented the tenants, respectively. Tim Evans and Ryan Jackson of the Greater Hall County Chamber of Commerce assisted in the negotiations.

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