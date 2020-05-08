Logistics Property Co. to Break Ground on 1 MSF Spec Industrial Building in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Building 3 at Southport Logistics Center in Wilmer is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2021.

WILMER, TEXAS — Chicago-based developer Logistics Property Co. (LPC) will break ground in July on Building 3 at Southport Logistics Park in the southern Dallas suburb of Wilmer. Current plans call for Building 3 to span roughly 1 million square feet with the potential to be expanded to 1.2 million square feet. According to LPC, the project is the only speculative industrial development in the South Dallas submarket that is moving forward right now. Building features will include 40-foot clear heights, 300 trailer parking spaces and 650 automobile parking spaces. Delivery is slated for the first quarter of 2021. Southport Logistics Park is a 252-acre development located immediately east of Interstate 45 and the Union Pacific Intermodal, five miles south of Interstate 20 and thee miles south of a hub for FedEx Ground.