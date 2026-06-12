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Completion of the project at 2349 W. Lake St. is slated for the first quarter of 2027.
DevelopmentIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Logistics Property Co. to Build 140,122 SF Industrial Development in Addison, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ADDISON, ILL. — Logistics Property Co. LLC (LogiPropCo) has closed on a 9.8-acre site at 2349 W. Lake St. in Addison with plans to build a 140,122-square-foot industrial facility. The site offers immediate access to I-355 and Illinois Route 20 as well as proximity to the O’Hare airport. Construction is expected to commence this month. The project will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 36 dock positions and parking for 179 cars.

Morgan Harbour Construction will serve as general contractor, Architects Plus Design Studio is the architect and Jacob & Hefner Associates is the civil engineer. Aaron Martell and Ben Fish of LogiPropCo led the sourcing of the land for the development. Sean Henrick, Jason West and Doug Pilcher of Cushman & Wakefield will serve as the project’s leasing representatives. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2027.

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