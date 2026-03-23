Logistics Property Co. to Develop 1.4 MSF Industrial Park in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Logistics Property Co. will develop a 1.4 million-square-foot industrial park in Grand Prairie, roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth. The Chicago-based developer has purchased 109 acres at the intersection of President George Bush Turnpike and Shady Grove Road for the project, which will be known as Bear Creek Logistics Park. The five-building development will be constructed in two phases, with Phase I comprising 534,378 square feet across two buildings that will feature 36- to 40-foot clear heights. Completion of Phase I is slated for early 2028. Logistics Property Co. has tapped CBRE to lease Bear Creek Logistics Park.