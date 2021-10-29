Logistics Property Co. to Develop 1 MSF Industrial Project in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, DEL. — Chicago-based Logistics Property Co. will develop First State Logistics, an approximately 1 million-square-foot industrial project that will be located on a 149-acre parcel in Delaware’s New Castle County. The site of the three-building project, which will be developed in two phases, is in Newark, about 45 miles south of Philadelphia. Building features will include 40-foot clear heights, 60,000 square feet of office space, proximity to Interstate 95 and ample car and trailer parking. Phase I will comprise two buildings totaling 702,600 square feet that will be developed on a speculative basis. Phase II will encompass one 385,000-square-foot building. CBRE is leasing the project. A construction timeline was not disclosed.